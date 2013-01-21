FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Telefonica to cut up to 10 pct of staff in 2013
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 21, 2013 / 8:30 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Telefonica to cut up to 10 pct of staff in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Telefonica Czech Republic , a unit of the Spanish telecom giant, plans to cut up to 10 percent of its 5,862 staff this year as it adapts to a competitive market.

The cuts will take place throughout the year and across the company, Telefonica spokesman Hany Farghali said.

The Czech unit of the Spain’s Telefonica has struggled with lower revenue as the domestic consumer market weakens and prices pressures from competition grow.

“This is an ongoing process,” Farghali said. “The company is restructuring, making processes more effective. The market requires changes.”

Telefonica Czech Republic reported a 3.8 percent drop in revenue to 12.59 billion crowns ($652.96 million) in the third quarter of 2012. ($1 = 19.2815 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

