FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Telefonica signs CZK 3 bln loan for debt refinancing
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Czech Telefonica signs CZK 3 bln loan for debt refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Telefonica Czech Republic has signed a four-year loan for 3 billion crowns ($153.16 million) for refinancing debt due in 2012 and other operations, the telecom company said on Monday.

The loan facility is priced at 175 basis points over the three-month interbank PRIBOR rate, the Czech unit of Spain’s Telefonica said.

The loan was arranged by UniCredit Bank Czech Republic , Erste’s Ceska Sporitelna, Societe Generale unit Komercni Banka, Citibank Europe and KBC unit CSOB. ($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.