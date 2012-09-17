FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ceske Radiokomunikace demands CZK 3.1 bln from Telefonica
September 17, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

Ceske Radiokomunikace demands CZK 3.1 bln from Telefonica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Czech telecommunications company Ceske Radiokomunikace is suing Telefonica Czech Republic for damages worth 3.1 billion crowns ($167.28 million) for abusing its dominant position through a “margin squeeze”, Telefonica said on Monday.

The company, a unit of Spain’s Telefonica, gave no other details in a statement released on its website. A spokesman was unavailable to comment.

A spokesman for Ceske Radiokomunikace said he had no other details.

Ceske Radiokomunikace is owned by Macquarie Group funds. It is a market leader in the radio service market and the first company to start public digital television broadcasting in the central European country.

$1 = 18.5313 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
