UPDATE 1-Ceske Radiokomunikace suing Telefonica CR for $167 mln

PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Czech telecoms firm Ceske Radiokomunikace is suing Telefonica Czech Republic for 3.1 billion crowns ($167 million) for abusing its dominant position, Telefonica CR said on Monday.

“We cannot comment on ongoing proceedings, but anyone can file a suit and it is up to the authorities to decide if it is legitimate or not,” said Hany Farghali, a spokesman for Telefonica CR - a unit of Spanish group Telefonica and the country’s largest telecom group.

The suit follows a March 2011 complaint from Czech group Volny, which claimed damages worth 4 billion crowns for squeezed margins in the ADSL internet segments.

The Czech anti-monopoly office also has an open case against Telefonica CR relating to its dominant position in high-speed internet connections. Telefonica has said that the case dated back to 2005.

Telefonica CR shares were flat on the day at 384 crowns, outperforming a 0.9 percent drop in Prague’s index.

Ceske Radiokomunikace is owned by Macquarie Group funds. It is a market leader in the radio service market and the first company to start public digital television broadcasting in the central European country. ($1 = 18.53 Czech crowns)