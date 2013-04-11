UPDATE 1-Czech Telefonica disappointed with proposed frequencies auction

* Czech Telefonica says conditions “far away” from expectations

* New auction under consultation stage

* Regulator cancelled previous auction after bids grew too large

PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - Telefonica Czech Republic is unhappy with newly proposed rules for a planned auction of mobile spectrum frequencies and is considering whether to challenge them, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“We are really disappointed with the changes,” Luis Malvido told reporters. “We ... will give our input to the regulator but this is far away from what we expected ... and this is damaging our business case.”

The country’s telecoms regulator has proposed setting aside a larger part of the spectrum for a new market entrant, which could put more competitive pressure on incumbent operators.

European countries are rushing to roll out superfast mobile networks based on LTE or fourth-generation technology that will allow faster mobile broadband access.

The Czech Telecommunications Office (CTU) opened the preliminary phase of the process on Monday, following the suspension of the previous auction designed to widen the spectrum of services on the market.

Malvido said the company, majority owned by Spain’s Telefonica, is considering its options with regard to further steps and said it would “be very difficult to see strong investment in this country with these kind of conditions.”

“We are going to give all our feedback to this consultation. Then we are considering further steps,” he said.

CTU has said the new proposed conditions would involve setting aside a bigger number of frequencies for a new market entrant that could challenge current operators, who include T-Mobile and Vodafone as well as Telefonica CR.

The fourth bidder in the auction is expected to be PPF Mobile Services, a unit of the PPF investment group owned by Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic’s richest man.

PPF has said it would only take part if the regulator sticks to the proposed conditions.

Malvido said he was surprised to see a private company “telling the government what to do ... This is like what PPF is doing at this stage,” he said.

PPF’s spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

CTU spokesman Frantisek Malina said the conditions were not final. “There is a time for discussion,” he said. “We will prepare recommendations from the different companies.”

The regulator suspended the previous auction in March after it said a rise in bids to more than 20 billion crowns ($1 billion) in total threatened competitive pricing of services and the speed at which they could start operating.

CTU Chairman Pavel Dvorak’s term in office runs out at the end of April, so a new boss will oversee the new auction, which could start in June.