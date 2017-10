PRAGUE, April 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Telefonica Czech Republic approved a 27 crown dividend per share at Thursday’s annual meeting, in line with the board’s proposal.

The company plans to return another 13 crowns per share to shareholders via a capital cut, and has also asked shareholders to authorise an up to 10 percent share buyback. (Reporting by Jan Korselt, writing by Jan Lopatka)