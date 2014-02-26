FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica Deutschland expects EU objections against E-Plus deal
February 26, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Telefonica Deutschland expects EU objections against E-Plus deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German telecoms operator Telefonica Deutschland said it expected to receive on Wednesday objections from the European Commission to its 8.6 billion euro ($11.81 billion) acquisition of KPN’s German E-Plus unit.

Telefonica Deutschland’s co-Chief Executive Markus Haas told analysts the company would closely examine the document.

Earlier this month, people familiar with the matter had told Reuters that the European Union antitrust regulator would object to the proposed bid for E-Plus, which would reduce the number of mobile providers in Europe’s biggest market from four to three.

Telefonica Deutschland is controlled by Spain’s Telefonica .

$1 = 0.7282 euros Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Christoph Steitz and Harro ten Wolde

