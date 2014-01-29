FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica Deutschland CEO Schuster to leave company
January 29, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 4 years ago

Telefonica Deutschland CEO Schuster to leave company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG said its chief executive René Schuster would step down from his post on Jan. 31 by mutual agreement with the company.

“He remains in an advisory role for Eva Castillo, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG,” the company, which is 79.86 percent-owned by Telefonica <TEF.MC >, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Schuster’s responsibilities would be transferred to Chief Financial Officer Rachel Empey and Chief Strategy Officer Markus Haas, the statement said.

“Both will lead the management board of Telefonica Deutschland,” it said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

