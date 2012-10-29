FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica to sell shares at 5.60 eur in German IPO-source
October 29, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

Telefonica to sell shares at 5.60 eur in German IPO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA is set sell shares in its German subsidiary at 5.60 euros apiece, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Europe’s largest telecoms company by revenue looks set to raise 1.45 billion euros ($1.87 billion) by selling a 23 percent stake in its O2-branded German subsidiary, aiming to cut its 57 billion euro debt pile and hang on to its prized investment-grade rating.

On Friday, Europe’s largest telecoms company by revenue said it was looking for a range between 5.50-6.00 euros. ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting By Alexander Huebner; editing by Maria Sheahan; writing by Edward Taylor)

