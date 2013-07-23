FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulators to examine E-Plus takeover by Telefonica Deutschland
July 23, 2013

Regulators to examine E-Plus takeover by Telefonica Deutschland

Reuters Staff

DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s Federal Network Agency said on Tuesday it would examine the impact on network frequencies of the planned sale of KPN’s German mobile telecoms unit to Telefonica Deutschland, to see if it would distort competition.

Separately, Germany’s Federal Cartel Office said the transaction needed to be registered with authorities in Brussels.

KPN said earlier it would sell its German unit E-Plus to Telefonica Deutschland for 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion) in cash, helping create a stronger competitor to bigger players Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.

