CORRECTED-Telefonica Deutschland Q1 fixed line revenue down 10.7 pct
May 3, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Telefonica Deutschland Q1 fixed line revenue down 10.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to read ‘fixed line’, not ‘wireless’)

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland said on Friday its first-quarter fixed line revenue fell 10.7 percent to 315 million euros ($411.8 million) as competition in the market heated up.

First-quarter operating profit eased 0.7 percent to 278 million euros.

The company, which is 79.86 percent-owned by Telefonica and was listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange late last year, said it was facing a “demanding market and competition” this year.

Analysts had expected operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to reach about 293 million euros.

$1 = 0.7649 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Peter Dinkloh

