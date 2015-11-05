FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica Deutschland raises 2015 profit forecast
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 5, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Telefonica Deutschland raises 2015 profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday after making speedier progress than expected on integrating its acquisition of E-Plus.

Germany’s biggest mobile carrier by subscribers said it now expected a 15-20 percent increase in operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA), compared with its previous forecast of above 10 percent.

The company said it had already finished several integration steps planned for 2016. It has sold excess assets since the merger including thousands of base stations to Deutsche Telekom and stores to smaller rival Drillisch.

Third-quarter OIBDA rose 30 percent to 454 million euros, above the 440 million average in a Reuters poll. Mobile service revenues were flat at 1.42 billion euros and total sales slid 1 percent to 1.98 billion, in line with forecasts. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)

