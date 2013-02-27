Telefonica Deutschland wireless revenue growth slows

BARCELONA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland said fourth-quarter revenue growth from its wireless business slowed further due to lower income from text messages.

Wireless revenues rose 3.6 percent, continuing their slowdown from growth of 5.6 percent in the third quarter and 8.6 percent in the second quarter.

Fourth-quarter operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) rose 1.8 percent to 343 million euros ($448.4 million).

Telefonica Deutschland is the smallest of four operators in Germany, after Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and KPN’s E-Plus.