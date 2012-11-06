FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica Deutschland Q3 operating profit up 14 pct
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Telefonica Deutschland Q3 operating profit up 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland’s core operating profit rose 14.1 percent in the third quarter as it managed to add clients in one of Europe’s most competitive mobile telecom markets.

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) was 358 million euros ($457.63 million), while revenue rose to 1.32 billion euros, the company said on Tuesday.

Telefonica Deutschland is the smallest of four operators in Germany, after Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and KPN’s E-Plus.

Last week it listed 23 percent of its shares in Germany, raising 1.45 billion euros for its parent Telefonica to trim its debt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.