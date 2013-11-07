FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica Deutschland Q3 core profit drops as promotions bite
November 7, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Telefonica Deutschland Q3 core profit drops as promotions bite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland reported a drop in its operating income, dragged lower by promotions to add mobile subscribers in the highly competitive German mobile market.

Third-quarter operating income before depreciation and amortisation fell 14 percent to 292 million euros ($395 million), the company said on Thursday.

Mobile operators are in a fierce battle for German customers, who are catching up with the rest of Europe in switching to smartphones from basic mobiles.

Telefonica Deutschland, which is in the process of buying KPN’s German unit E-Plus, said third quarter revenues dropped 7 percent to 1.23 billion euros.

The company, controlled by Telefonica, said it expected 2013 core operating margin to be at or below last year’s level.

$1 = 0.7392 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde

