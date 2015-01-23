Breakingviews: Telefonica's British Plan B comes good

MADRID/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Telefonica’s British Plan B has worked out. The Spanish telecoms operator is in talks to sell its local mobile unit, O2, to Hutchison Whampoa for up to 10.3 billion pounds. That’s a good price for the debt-laden seller, left out last month when fixed-line giant BT opted to pursue a deal with the bigger EE instead.

The sale ticks several boxes for Telefonica. First, it’s a full exit, in cash, from a competitive and rapidly changing market.

Second, it means Telefonica’s creaking balance sheet will no longer be investors’ top concern. Net debt will fall to two times EBITDA from 2.6 times, Nomura estimates. There are caveats - this might not close until 2016, and Telefonica’s leverage looks higher when hybrid debt is included. Still, the debt burden now looks manageable, especially given super-low borrowing costs. That makes it easier for Telefonica to take part in the likely carve-up of Telecom Italia’s Brazilian subsidiary, TIM Participacoes, and takes the risk of a dividend cut off the table.

Third, the price tag is respectable. Telefonica gets 9.25 billion pounds upfront, and 1 billion pounds more if the combined group hits cashflow targets. All in, that equates to about 7.3 to 7.6 times 2015 EBITDA, on Jefferies and Citi forecasts, or not much less than BT paid for EE.

A standalone O2 was probably worth about 9 billion pounds, or seven times trailing EBITDA, using Vodafone as a yardstick. So Telefonica is getting a 1.25 billion pound premium - roughly 35 percent of the 3 to 4 billion pounds’ worth of synergies, on a net present value basis, that Hutchison has pencilled in.

Together, this and BT-EE will transform UK telecoms. Combining Hutchison’s Three with O2 will shrink the mobile market to three players. That could cut competition and so boost prices and margins. But BT’s “quad-play” power is a destabilising force that could prompt further deals or alliances. Vodafone, Sky, Liberty, and TalkTalk must all think through their options. Same goes for the bigger - but still mobile-only - O2/Three. Still, that’s no longer Telefonica’s problem.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Hutchison Whampoa agreed to enter into exclusive negotiations to buy Telefonica’s British mobile unit O2 for up to 10.25 billion pounds ($15.4 billion), the two companies said on Jan. 23.

- The Hong Kong-listed group already owns Three, Britain’s fourth-largest mobile operator. Hutchison Whampoa, which is controlled by Asia’s richest man, Li Ka-shing, will pay Telefonica 9.25 billion pounds upfront. It could pay another 1 billion pounds in “deferred upside interest sharing payments” based on the combined business hitting cashflow targets.

- The agreement would create Britain’s largest wireless carrier, shrinking the market to three players. It comes a month after Britain’s biggest fixed-line provider, BT, entered into exclusive talks about buying EE, the biggest mobile operator, for 12.5 billion pounds, instead of pursuing a deal with O2.

- Hutchison’s shares closed 3 percent higher at 101.2 Hong Kong dollars. Telefonica’s stock rose 2.7 percent by 1045 GMT to 13.1 euros.