FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria sees Telekom Austria pact with Slim stable
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Austria sees Telekom Austria pact with Slim stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 26 (Reuters) - A surprise writedown of Telekom Austria’s Bulgarian business will not affect a recently agreed partnership between its major shareholders America Movil and the Austrian government, the Austrian OIAG state holding company said.

“The partnership between OIAG and America Movil will of course continue. A stable shareholder structure is exactly what Telekom Austria needs at this moment,” a spokesman for OIAG said on Thursday.

Telekom Austria, which is being taken over by Carlos Slim’s America Movil under the shareholder pact with Austria, said on Wednesday it was writing down its Bulgarian unit, its biggest foreign business, by 400 million euros ($545 million).

$1 = 0.7335 Euros Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields and Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.