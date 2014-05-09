FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telekom Austria, America Movil start wholesale deal
May 9, 2014

Telekom Austria, America Movil start wholesale deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 9 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria and its future owner America Movil have started a wholesale partnership combining their network infrastructure in the Americas and Europe, the Austrian group said on Friday.

Under the deal announced on Friday, the companies will build a fibre link between Miami and Vienna to connect their networks for voice, roaming, data and mobile services in 47 countries.

Telekom Austria and Dutch KPN, the other European operator in which America Movil has made a large investment, announced a similar deal last August. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

