FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telekom Austria names A1's Mayrhofer as interim CFO
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Telekom Austria names A1's Mayrhofer as interim CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 6 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria named Siegfried Mayrhofer, now chief financial officer of its A1 Austrian business, to be group CFO for one year, replacing Hans Tschuden.

The company had said last month that Tschuden would leave at the end of May, three years before the end of his contract, giving no reason.

Telekom Austria’s two major shareholders, the Austrian state and Carlos Slim’s America Movil, signed a deal two weeks ago giving America Movil operational control of the company.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.