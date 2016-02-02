Telekom Austria says mobile service was hit by cyber attack

VIENNA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria’s mobile internet service was hit by a cyber attack that caused temporary access outages for millions of users in its home market from Friday until late Monday, it said on Tuesday.

The company also repelled an attack on its Austrian fixed-line internet infrastructure on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

No personal data was stolen, the spokesman said.

“We managed to identify the data packets and were able to reject them. We are providing a secure internet connection for all our customers again,” he said.

Telekom Austria, one of the country’s biggest telephone and internet services companies, said it did not know the origins or identity of the attackers.

Telekom Austria’s attackers used an established technique, flooding the network infrastructure with traffic from multiple connected devices and causing the outages.

The company, a unit of Carlos Slim’s America Movil , serves more than five million mobile customers and more than two million fixed-line customers in its home market.

Cyber attacks have become a challenge for mobile services companies. In October last year, Britain’s Talk Talk said it received a ransom demand from an unidentified party claiming responsibility for a cyber attack. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Susan Thomas)