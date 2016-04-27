FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
America Movil's Austrian unit reports decrease in Q1 core profit
April 27, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

America Movil's Austrian unit reports decrease in Q1 core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 27 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria, part of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil, reported a 2.5 percent decline in its first-quarter core profit, after extraordinary effects in Slovenia pushed last year’s result up.

Comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased to 334.4 million euros ($378.6 million) on revenue of 1.01 billion euros, the telecommunications provider said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last year’s EBITDA had been helped by a 20 million euro extraordinary effect relating to an agreement on settling relations and cooperation with Telekom Slovenije, Telekom Austria said.

The group confirmed it expected full-year revenue to grow 1 percent from 4.10 billion euros last year. ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
