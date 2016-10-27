FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
America Movil's Austria unit reports 9.4 pct rise in Q3 EBITDA
October 27, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 10 months ago

America Movil's Austria unit reports 9.4 pct rise in Q3 EBITDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria, part of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 9.4 percent increase in third-quarter core profit, helped by solid growth in its home market Austria and acquisitions in Eastern Europe.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 415.5 million euros ($452.40 million), the telecommunications provider said in a statement on Thursday.

Excluding one-off, restructuring and forex effects, EBITDA fell 1 percent. ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
