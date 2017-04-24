FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Telekom Austria's Q1 core profit slightly up helped by one-offs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 5:21 PM / 4 months ago

Telekom Austria's Q1 core profit slightly up helped by one-offs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 24 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent increase in its first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 339.5 million euros ($368.09 million) on revenue of 1.06 billion euros, the group said on Monday.

Telekom Austria, which Carlos Slim sees as a base for further expansion into central and eastern Europe, confirmed it expects full year revenue to rise by around 1 percent. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.