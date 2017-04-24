Telekom Austria's Q1 core profit slightly up helped by one-offs

VIENNA, April 24 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent increase in its first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 339.5 million euros ($368.09 million) on revenue of 1.06 billion euros, the group said on Monday.

Telekom Austria, which Carlos Slim sees as a base for further expansion into central and eastern Europe, confirmed it expects full year revenue to rise by around 1 percent. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Adrian Croft)