Telekom Austria keeps 2015 outlook of 2-pct revenue growth
April 22, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Telekom Austria keeps 2015 outlook of 2-pct revenue growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 22 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria reported first-quarter revenue and operating income above expectations and kept its 2015 revenue forecast of around 2 percent growth.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the America Movil unit rose 5.8 percent to 338.5 million euros ($363.31 million) in the January-March quarter, above the average estimate of 321 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Net profit was up more than 127 percent at around 93 million euros, the company said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9317 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

