10 months ago
UPDATE 1-America Movil's Austria unit reports 9 pct rise in Q3 core profit
October 27, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-America Movil's Austria unit reports 9 pct rise in Q3 core profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, forex, roaming effects)

VIENNA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria, part of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 9.4 percent increase in third-quarter core profit, helped by acquisitions in Eastern Europe.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 415.5 million euros ($452.40 million), the telecommunications provider said in a statement on Thursday.

The acquisitions of a fixed-line reseller operating in Slovenia and Croatia and a fixed-line operator in Bulgaria, which were consolidated late last year, helped boost results.

EBITDA was also positively impacted by 34.8 million euros due to the reversal of an accrual for copyrights in Austria and positive restructuring effects after a revaluation of assets.

Excluding one-off, restructuring and forex effects, core profit fell 1 percent.

The devaluation of the Belarussian currency had a negative impact of 8.2 million euros, a spokesman for Austria's biggest mobile phone provider said.

The abolition of roaming charges in the European Union also had a negative earnings effect as those earnings used to be highest in the summer season, he said without providing a figure. The group previously said the new legislation would result in up to 50 million euros in lost income in 2016.

Telekom Austria, which Carlos Slim sees as a base for further expansion into central and eastern Europe, confirmed its full year guidance of revenue to grow 1 percent from 4.03 billion euros last year. ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Susan Thomas and Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
