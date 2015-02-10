FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telekom sees 2015 revenue rise, posts Q4 loss
February 10, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Telekom sees 2015 revenue rise, posts Q4 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria forecast revenue growth of around 2 percent in 2015 and said it intended to keep its dividend steady at 5 cents per share.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the America Movil unit slipped 3.9 percent to 252.1 million euros ($285 million), in line with the 255 million average in a Reuters poll. Revenue eased 2.4 percent to 1.03 billion versus the poll average of 1.047 billion.

$1 = 0.8838 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

