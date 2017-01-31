FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 10:05 AM / 7 months ago

Telekom Austria aims to make cloud computing its core business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil plans to significantly expand its cloud computing services in the coming months as part of its digitalization strategy, it said on Tuesday.

"Cloud services is going to be our core service in the future," Chief Executive Alejandro Plater told a news conference.

The services shall be offered in a range of countries including Germany but all data would be handled in Austria to make sure users do not have to worry about data security, he added.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

