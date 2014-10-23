FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telekom Austria boosts Q3 EBITDA, keeps outlook
October 23, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Telekom Austria boosts Q3 EBITDA, keeps outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - America Movil unit Telekom Austria boosted third-quarter underlying operating profit by nearly 16 percent on slightly higher sales, it said on Thursday, keeping its full-year outlook.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 414.6 million euros ($524 million), while revenue edged up 1.2 percent to 1.05 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected revenue to dip 2.9 percent.

Telekom Austria said it expected to launch a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros - approved by shareholders in August - by the end of the year if market conditions did not deteriorate significantly.

1 US dollar = 0.7913 euro Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan

