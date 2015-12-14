UPDATE 1-Telekom Austria CEO says not interested in Serbian rival -paper

(Adds quotes, detail, background)

VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria wants to play a “key role” in any future consolidation in the European market but an acquisition of Serbian provider Telekom Srbija would not be a good choice for the company, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview.

Whether any consolidation takes place in the sector will depend on competition authorities, Chief Executive Alejandro Plater told Austrian daily Wirtschaftsblatt in an interview published on Monday.

“Telekom Srbija was not among the projects that I presented to the owners,” Plater was quoted as saying, without specifying what the other projects were. A spokesman declined to give further details.

Serbia’s government on Friday rejected all offers for a majority stake in Telekom Srbija as too low.

Telekom Austria is a unit of billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil, and Austria owns a 28 percent stake in the company.

Asked whether America Mobil would have more financial leeway for acquisitions if it were the sole owner, Plater said: “No, I don’t think so. We have two good shareholders, and if concrete possibilities emerge I am fully supported.”

The company aims to stay in markets including Bulgaria and Belarus and is also seeking to adapt to a European Union plan to abolish roaming charges, Plater said.

“It will certainly have an effect on us,” he said of the plan. “We will try to be creative and offer new products.” (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Keith Weir)