FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
America Movil says no target stake for Telekom Austria
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

America Movil says no target stake for Telekom Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 24 (Reuters) - America Movil has no fixed target for the stake it wants to acquire in Telekom Austria, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

“I do not know that we have an intended objective in terms of our holding,” Carlos Garcia Moreno told a news conference in Vienna. “We will likely have to consolidate it anyway so we don’t really need to increase the ownership interest.”

America Movil has 27 percent of Telekom Austria and will launch a mandatory public offer for the rest of the company in the next few weeks after a shareholder agreement with the Austrian government to pool their stakes.

Asked whether he foresaw job cuts at Telekom Austria within the next two years, Moreno said it was too early to tell. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.