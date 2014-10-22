Telekom Austria, Telekom Slovenije to merge Macedonia units

VIENNA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria has agreed to merge its Vip Operator unit in Macedonia with Telekom Slovenije’s One unit there, the Austrian group said Wednesday.

Telekom Austria said in a statement it would hold 55 percent of the merged group and run the operation, while Telekom Slovenije would hold 45 percent. It gave no financial terms for the transaction, which it said could close by the first quarter of 2015 pending due diligence reviews and regulatory approval. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)