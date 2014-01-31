FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom dismisses reports on raising OTE stake
#Deflation
January 31, 2014

Deutsche Telekom dismisses reports on raising OTE stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German telecoms giant Deutsche Telekom dismissed on Friday press reports it was considering raising its stake in its Greek unit OTE.

“All this is rumors and speculation on which we do not comment,” Deutsche Telekom spokeswoman Elpida Trizi said in an e-mailed statement.

Deutsche Telekom owns a controlling 40-percent stake in OTE. Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported late on Thursday, without citing sources, that Deutsche Telekom was interested in buying a further 10 percent stake currently owned by the Greek government and state-run pension funds. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Karolina Tagaris)

