Cinven hikes offer for Telekom Slovenia to 130 eur/shr - source
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 2:55 PM / in 2 years

Cinven hikes offer for Telekom Slovenia to 130 eur/shr - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - Buyout group Cinven, the only bidder for telecom operator Telekom Slovenia, has hiked its offer to 130 euros a share to win over Slovenian authorities facing criticism they could sell on the cheap, a person familiar with the transaction said.

“Negotiations have ended, a final offer has been submitted,” the source said on Wednesday.

The offer consists of an upfront cash payment of 110 euros a share, an additional payment of 15 euros a share depending on the outcome of ongoing litigations at Telekom Slovenia and an additional 5 euros a share depending on the company’s performance, the person added.

So far, Cinven had offered only about 110 euros per Telekom share, sparking doubts over whether the sale would be completed, as many Slovenian policy makers rejected a sale at this price. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

