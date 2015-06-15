Telekom Slovenia sale likely to be postponed -newspaper

LJUBLJANA, June 15 (Reuters) - The sale of Telekom Slovenia to UK investment firm Cinven is likely to be postponed or cancelled as the two sides are unable to agree on a sales contract, Slovenian daily Finance reported on Monday.

It said Cinven over the weekend sent a letter to state firm SDH, which is coordinating the sale of Telekom, insisting that Cinven retains a part of the purchase price until Macedonian regulators approve Telekom’s sale of its Macedonian unit.

SDH said last week it would only accept Cinven’s offer for Telekom without the condition regarding the Macedonian unit.

The sale of Telekom’s Macedonian unit to Telekom Austria was agreed last year but Macedonia’s market regulator has until July 9 to decide upon whether to approve it or not.

Talks on the sale of Telekom Slovenian between SDH and Cinven could continue once it is clear whether Telekom’s Macedonian unit is to be sold, the newspaper said.

Cinven has offered up to 130 euros per Telekom’s share which would value the company at 850 million euros.

Cinven was not available for immediate comment. SDH said it would reply to Cinven’s letter on Monday.

Telekom is the largest of 15 companies that were earmarked for privatisation in 2013. Four have been sold.