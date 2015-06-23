FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulators to approve sale of Slovenia Telekom's Macedonian unit -Finance newspaper
June 23, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Regulators to approve sale of Slovenia Telekom's Macedonian unit -Finance newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, June 23 (Reuters) - The sale of Telekom Slovenia’s Macedonian business will be approved by regulators in coming days, Slovenian daily newspaper Finance reported on Tuesday.

This would remove a key obstacle to Slovenia’s sale of state-owned Telekom Slovenia - but Finance said this deal still remained uncertain because prospective buyer Cinven was rethinking its financing plans.

Slovenia accepted an initial bid for Telekom Slovenia - the country’s largest telecoms operator - earlier this month from private equity firm Cinven. But the deal collapsed because Cinven said it would not pay the full offered price until the sale of the Macedonian unit to Telekom Austria was approved by the Macedonian market regulator.

The Macedonian regulator has until July 9 to announce its decision.

According to Finance, however, Cinven’s purchase now depends upon financing conditions as the company is reconsidering its plan to issue a 1-billion-euro ($1.1 billion) bond to finance the purchase as bond yields have risen significantly in recent months.

Cinven declined to comment, while the Macedonian regulator was not available for an immediate comment.

Telekom Slovenia is the largest of 15 Slovenian companies that were earmarked for privatisation in 2013. So far only four of these have been sold.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
