Austria gives green light for Telekom Austria pact with Slim
#Market News
March 28, 2014

Austria gives green light for Telekom Austria pact with Slim

VIENNA, March 28 (Reuters) - Austrian state holding company OIAG’s board authorised management on Friday to negotiate pooling the state’s Telekom Austria stake with that of Carlos Slim’s America Movil, OIAG said in a statement.

An accord would mean the partners would have to vote in unison on major issues and would protect Austria’s influence even with a smaller stake, while allowing Slim to raise his nearly 27 percent stake above the OIAG’s 28 percent.

It would also trigger a mandatory offer for Telekom Austria shares by putting the partners’ combined stake above the 30 percent threshold. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)

