Austrian watchdogs eye Slim pact for Telekom Austria

VIENNA, May 27 (Reuters) - Austria’s Federal Competition Agency (BWB) has given itself two weeks more to review a shareholder syndicate struck by Carlos Slim’s America Movil and state holding company OIAG to pool their holdings in Telekom Austria.

The agency now has until June 10 to review the deal, a BWB spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We extended the deadline in agreement with the parties to look at the syndicate accord and the very concentrated telecoms market and thus guarantee securing free and fair competition,” he said.

Slim and OIAG have a combined 55 percent of Telekom Austria under the agreement. America Movil is offering 7.15 euros per share that the partners do not already own.

With a market share of 43 percent, Telekom Austria is the country’s biggest mobile provider, ahead of Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile and Hutchison Whampoa’s Drei.

America Movil’s offer runs until July 10. The TKK telecoms regulator is also examining the deal, as is the Financial Market Authority because Telekom Austria’s Paybox Bank unit has a banking license. (editing by Louise Heavens)