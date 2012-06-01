FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T. Austria investor Pecik gets Russian ally-report
June 1, 2012 / 6:52 AM / 5 years ago

T. Austria investor Pecik gets Russian ally-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 1 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria investor Ronny Pecik has found an ally - Russian billionaire property developer Yelena Baturina - to help boost his stake, Austrian magazine Format reported.

“With a high double-digit million (euro) sum, the 49-year-old (Baturina) has made it possible for Pecik to boost his Telekom stake to a blocking minority,” it reported on Friday, citing “reliable sources”.

Pecik and Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris have amassed a 21 percent stake in the company, on whose supervisory board Pecik won a seat last month. He said at the time he had no intention of increasing the stake for the time being.

Austrian state holding company OeIAG is Telekom’s biggest investor with a 28.4 percent stake. Pecik was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

