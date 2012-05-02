FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 2, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

Telekom Austria board backs management at AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 2 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria recommended on Wednesday that shareholders approve the performance of the supervisory and management boards at the annual meeting despite a corruption scandal that has shaken the company.

In a statement following an extraordinary supervisory board meeting, it said a review by outside financial and legal experts had concluded “there are no indications that conflict with” formal shareholder approval of the boards’ performance in 2011.

Shareholders meet on May 23 and expect to hear a report on the corruption probe.

The company wants to claw back 20 million euros ($26.3 million) from people suspected of bilking it in a web of scandals that have damaged its image, Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter said in February.

$1 = 0.7603 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

