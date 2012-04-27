Pecik, Sawiris seek Telekom Austria board seats

VIENNA, April 27 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria investor Ronny Pecik and his ally Naguib Sawiris are to seek seats on an expanded supervisory board, the company said on Friday, announcing an extra item for its annual meeting on May 23.

It said in January that Pecik and Sawiris had built a stake of just over 20 percent in the company via shares and call options. Austrian state holding company OeIAG is Telekom’s biggest investor with a 28.4 percent stake. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)