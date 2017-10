VIENNA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria has mandated banks to organise a roadshow for the possible issue a subordinated, perpetual euro-denominated hybrid bond, it said on Wednesday.

The telecoms operator said Citigroup and Morgan Stanley would be joint structuring advisers, with Bank of America and Unicredit as joint bookrunners.

Telekom Austria gave no details of the size of the issue, and said it was dependent on market conditions and a successful roadshow, which would begin soon.