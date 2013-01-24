Telekom Austria to place benchmark hybrid euro bond

VIENNA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria intends to place a benchmark euro-denominated hybrid bond following the completion of a European roadshow, it said on Thursday.

The company said the first call date would be 1 Feb. 2018, and the bonds were expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BB+ by Standard & Poor‘s.

Telekom Austria has slashed its dividend for 2012 and 2013 as it seeks to conserve cash to keep its credit rating and for radio frequency auctions later this year.