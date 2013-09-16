FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telekom Austria makes Katsiroumpas Bulgaria chief
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 16, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Telekom Austria makes Katsiroumpas Bulgaria chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria named Thanasis Katsiroumpas on Monday as chief executive of its Mobiltel business in Bulgaria, one of its major markets locked in fierce competition.

Katsiroumpas moves from being CEO of Vip mobile in Serbia to replace Andreas Maierhofer, who did not renew his contract after 10 years working for the group abroad, the company said. Mobiltel marketing head Martin Lippautz was also leaving.

Katsiroumpas, 51, has more than two decades of experience in the sector, primarily in southeastern Europe.

Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter called him one of the group’s most experienced managers who will now take on “certainly the most difficult market in the Telekom Austria group”.

Vip mobile finance chief Andreas Graf becomes CEO there on an interim basis, the company said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.