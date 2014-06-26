FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Telekom Austria sees no sign of America Movil exit -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Telekom Austria has seen no signals that America Movil wants to exit a deal to gain control of the Austrian group despite a surprise writedown on its Bulgarian business, he told a newspaper.

Telekom Austria on Wedndesday said it had written down its Bulgarian unit by 400 million euros ($545 million), a step that will likely push the group to a full-year loss.

“The representative of America Movil was on the video conference for the supervisory board meeting. There were no negative comments in the direction of an exit,” Hannes Ametreiter told Kurier in an interview printed on Thursday.

He said Telekom itself was unaware of the writedown when Austria and Carlos Slim’s America Movil signed a deal in April to pool their shareholdings in the Austrian group.

Ametsreiter said he saw no reason to resign over the matter.

$1 = 0.7335 Euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
