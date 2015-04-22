FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telekom Austria extends CFO contract
#Market News
April 22, 2015

Telekom Austria extends CFO contract

VIENNA, April 22 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria has extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer Siegfried Mayrhofer to potentially until May 2020, it said on Wednesday.

The contract runs for three years from June this year and has an extension option for two years, Telekom Austria said.

Last month, the company named Alejandro Plater as its new chief operating officer, tapping an Ericsson executive who had helped Telekom Austria’s majority owner America Movil build cutting-edge mobile internet networks in Central America. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)

