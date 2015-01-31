FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telekom Austria extends cost cutting for another year -Die Presse
January 31, 2015

Telekom Austria extends cost cutting for another year -Die Presse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria will cut costs for another year as it spends heavily to expand broadband infrastructure and faces competition from new mobile providers, Saturday’s Die Presse cited company sources as saying.

The cost cuts in 2015 would match or exceed the roughly 100 million euros ($113 million) cut last year, the report said.

Telekom Austria was not planning “radical cuts” but would focus more on steps including not filling vacant posts and squeezing suppliers’ margins, it said.

A spokesman for the company, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil, declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Kay Johnson)

