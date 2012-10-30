FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telekom Austria unit gets Croatian LTE spectrum
October 30, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

Telekom Austria unit gets Croatian LTE spectrum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria unit Vipnet has acquired a 20 MHz block of frequency to offer broadband services in Croatia via fourth-generation LTE mobile technology, Telekom Austria said on Tuesday.

Vipnet paid the equivalent of around 20 million euros ($25.8 million) for the block, it said. Regulators offered three frequency blocks, but only Vipnet and Croatian rival T-HT took part in the process, it said in a statement.

The licences for the acquired frequencies will expire in October 2024, it said, adding all costs and capital spending for the rollout in 2012 were already included in group guidance.

$1 = 0.7749 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

