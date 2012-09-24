FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

Telekom Austria cuts dividend on competition fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria slashed its 2012 dividend to 0.05 euros ($0.06) from 0.38 euros and said there would be no increase in 2013, citing an expectation that competition in Austria would continue to intensify next year.

The company said on Monday that domestic competition, adverse economic conditions in central and eastern Europe and regulatory pressure would have a material impact on its financial results and cash flow generation in 2013.

Telekom Austria, in which Mexican telecoms billionaire Carlos Slim is trying to buy 26 percent, stuck to its 2012 outlook, which it cut last month.

