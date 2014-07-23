FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telekom Austria calls extraordinary shareholder meeting on rights issue
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

Telekom Austria calls extraordinary shareholder meeting on rights issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, July 23 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria, majority-owned by Carlos Slim’s America Movil, called an extraordinary shareholder meeting to approve a rights issue and a new supervisory board.

The invitation issued late on Wednesday includes a proposed resolution to increase the capital of Telekom Austria by up to 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion) through the issue of new shares.

The extraordinary meeting will take place on Aug. 14.

The move had been expected ever since Slim concluded a shareholder agreement with Austria’s OIAG state holding company, previously Telekom Austria’s biggest shareholder, that gave America Movil operational control of the company.

America Movil said at the time it wanted the financial flexibility to make acquisitions in central and southeastern Europe, using Austria as a base, while maintaining Telekom Austria’s investment-grade credit rating.

Slim subsequently made a billion-dollar takeover offer for the rest of Telekom Austria that resulted in America Movil’s owning 50.8 percent of the company.

The invitation also proposed the election of a new supervisory board, of whom eight would be America Movil nominees and two chosen by the OIAG, as agreed in the shareholder pact.

America Movil finance chief Carlos Garcia Moreno would be among the new board members. Chairman Rudolf Kemler would stay on as one of the OIAG nominees, though not necessarily as chair.

It also proposed a general settlement with two former executives, Rudolf Fischer and Stefano Colombo, whom the company was pursuing for damages following various criminal cases involving share-price manipulation and covert party financing. ($1 = 0.7429 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.