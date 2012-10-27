Telekom Austria cuts free cash flow target-report

* Free cash flow now seen at 630 mln euros vs 1.7 bln

* Spokesman declines to comment

BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria cut its free cash-flow target for the coming three years by almost two thirds on deteriorating market conditions, profil online reported on Saturday, citing internal documents.

Telekom Austria’s free cash flow may total no more than 630 million euros ($814.68 million) by 2015, compared with about 1.7 billion euros initially projected at the start of the year under the 2013-2015 business plan, the website of weekly magazine profil reported.

Company spokesman Peter Schiefer declined to comment on the report, saying it made “little sense” to discuss scenarios that frequently require adjusting in a market “as dynamic as ours.”

Telekom Austria cut its 2012 dividend to 0.05 euros from 0.38 euros on Sept 24, saying it saw no let-up in domestic competition and tough conditions in its important central and eastern European markets next year.

Austria is one of Europe’s toughest telecoms markets, with four operators - Telekom Austria, T-Mobile, Orange and Hutchison 3G - fighting over a population of little more than 8 million. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)